Jerusalem [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in Jerusalem met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The two discussed regional developments, especially the reality-changing events in Syria.

Netanyahu made it clear that Israel would do its utmost to defend its security against any and all threats; to this end, he ordered the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to temporarily take control of the buffer zone in Syria, until there is an effective force that will enforce the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement that set the dividing line between Israel and Syria after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The Prime Minister raised the issue of the vital need to assist the minority groups in Syria who are in danger and to prevent terrorist activity against Israel from Syrian territory. (ANI/TPS)

