Mexico City, Jul 15 (AP) Hurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters said Thursday it appeared to pose no threat to land.

The storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was expected to continue gaining force over the coming day or so. (AP)

