London, May 4 (PTI) The UK's newest multi-million-pound train connection, named Elizabeth line after Queen Elizabeth II, will be launched on May 24, the Transport for London announced on Wednesday.

The Transport for London (TfL) says the service will transform travel across London and the south-east by “dramatically improving” transport links, cutting journey times, providing additional capacity, and transforming accessibility with spacious new stations and walk-through trains.

The long-overdue Elizabeth line is part of the multi-million-pound Crossrail project to enhance connectivity between the British capital and the south-east of England.

It was originally planned to open in December 2018, but was hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

“I'm delighted that our world-class new Elizabeth line will be opening to passengers later this month, helping build a better London – one which is safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital and the south east – as well as delivering a 42 billion pounds (USD 52.4 billion) boost to the whole UK economy and hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs,” he said.

“Green public transport is the future and the opening of the Elizabeth line is a landmark moment for our capital and our whole country, particularly in this special Platinum Jubilee year,” he said.

It is expected that the 96-year-old monarch will be involved in some way in the formal opening of the route.

The Elizabeth line will initially operate as three separate railways, with services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield connecting with the central tunnels later this year.

Starting May 24, it will operate 12 trains per hour between Paddington and Abbey Wood from Monday to Saturday.

Sundays will be used "to allow a series of testing and software updates", with Sunday, June 5, being operational to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend to celebrate 70 years of her reign.

“I am delighted that we can now announce a date for the opening of the Elizabeth line in May,” said Andy Byford, Transport for London's Commissioner.

“We are using these final few weeks to continue to build up reliability on the railway and get the Elizabeth line ready to welcome customers. The opening day is set to be a truly historic moment for the capital and the UK, and we look forward to showcasing a simply stunning addition to our network,” he said.

London's updated Tube and Rail map will be released in the coming days showing the new central section stations connected with the rest of the TfL network.

A complete timetable with direct trains running across the Elizabeth line is expected to be launched by May next year.

The construction of Crossrail began at Canary Wharf in east London on May 15, 2009, with tunnelling work starting in May 2012.

The project is reportedly massive over its original 14.8 billion pounds (USD 18.5 billion) budget in 2010, estimated to be running at 18.9 billion pounds (USD 23.6 billion).

