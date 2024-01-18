New York [US], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza visited Al-Arish, Egypt, on Wednesday in efforts to scale-up assistance to the Gaza Strip.

Sigrid Kaag went on to Rafah, one of two crossing points for aid into Gaza, located roughly 40 kilometres from Al-Arish, according to UN News.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 18, 2024.

"I'm here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza," Kaag said on the UN Official X Account.

Kaag told reporters that she was in Egypt "to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza, given the very acute humanitarian conditions that they have to live with."

Also Read | Iran Attacks Pakistan: Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian Spokes to His Pakistan Counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani Over Airstrikes on Balochistan.

Sigrid Kaag was appointed to monitor and verify aid shipments into Gaza, in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted last month. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)