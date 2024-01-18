Mumbai, January 18: The second day of the pre-consecration ceremonies at Ayodhya's Ram Temple saw several rituals being performed ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The Ram Lalla's idol was carried to the temple in a truck from Vivek Srishti Trust in a homecoming for the Lord. Earlier in the day, a representative idol - a silver Ramm Lalla - was carried across the Ram Temple premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday morning. The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in a traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).

Aviation regulators BCAS and DGCA on Wednesday slapped penalties totalling Rs 2.70 crore on IndiGo, Mumbai Airport operator MIAL, Air India and SpiceJet for various violations. Days after a video of IndiGo passengers having food on the Mumbai airport tarmac was widely shared, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has slapped fines of Rs 1.20 crore on the airline and Rs 60 lakh on MIAL, while DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the airport operator, according to separate orders. Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for their failure to comply with the rostering of pilots for operating flights in low visibility conditions.

Tensions between Pakistan and Iran heightened as Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran on Wednesday to protest at a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty after Tehran said it launched missile attacks on militant bases in southwestern Pakistan. On Wednesday evening, a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead in the country's restive southeastern province that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, Iranian news agency IRNA reported. The attack, which took place in Sistan-Baluchestan province, comes a day after Iran struck two bases of the militant group Jaish ul-Adl in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The Biden administration will put the Houthi militant group back on a global terrorism list, officials said, as the US looks to cripple its ability to fund Red Sea attacks that have roiled commercial traffic in a vital trade waterway. In another news from the US, less than a year after convincing a jury that former President Donald Trump sexually abused her decades ago, writer E. Jean Carroll is set to take the stand again to describe how his verbal attacks affected her after she came forward.

The British royal palaces made two unexpected health statements in a row, shocking the nation. They announced that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had “successful” surgery on her abdomen at a London private hospital on Wednesday. They also said that King Charles III would have an operation on his prostate the following week.

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 ended in a nail-biting finish with two super overs. Afghanistan also scored 212, the same as India’s total. The match was extended as India matched Afghanistan’s 16 runs in the first super over. However, Afghanistan failed to reach 12 runs in the second super over, losing two wickets to Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling. Rohit Sharma’s team clinched the victory.