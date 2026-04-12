New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard near the crime scene where three people were attacked inside the subway system at Grand Central Station in New York (Photo/Reuters)

New York City [US], April 12 (ANI): In an unprovoked attack, a 44- year old man slashed three people at the Grand Central Station in New York on Saturday morning. He was shot by the police after he did not drop the machete.

Sharing the details of the attack, the New York Post reported, citing police, that he attacked three elderly people with a machete, while calling himself "Lucifer".

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As per the New York Post, an 85-year-old man suffered a deep cut across his head, a 65-year-old man suffered cuts on his head and a 70-year old woman was slashed in the shoulder. The accident occurred on the 4, 5, 6 subway platform at the station at 9:50 a.m., police said.

When two NYPD detectives confronted the 44-year-old, identified as Anthony Griffin, and told him to drop the machete, Griffin refused to comply with at least "20 orders to drop the knife," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference at the scene.

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Tisch told the media that officers also "attempted to deescalate" and offer assistance, saying "We are going to get you help," but Griffin advanced toward them with the blade extended, she said.

On the incident, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he was briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station.

"Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead".

https://x.com/NYCMayor/status/2043007926248304762?s=20

He thanked the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence and said that the three victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

"The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm", Mamdani added.

Earlier in March, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) identified two suspects following an attempted bomb attack outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of Zohran Mamdani, reported CNN.

The preliminary analysis of the device, which was ignited and thrown at a protest outside the residence of New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was revealed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), according to the analysis by the NYPD Bomb Squad. The NYPD has identified the two men arrested in this regard and mentioned that it is working along with partners at the FBI through its Joint Terrorism Task Force. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)