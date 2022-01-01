New York [US], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City on Saturday, right after the ball drop at Times Square at midnight, with the mayor's office account on Twitter streaming the event.

"New York City, I am so proud to be your 110th mayor," Adams tweeted from the NYCMayor account.

Adams was a police officer for over 20 years, retiring in the rank of a captain. He served in the New York State Senate and was then elected as the president of one of New York's boroughs, Brooklyn, twice.

Adams, who is a Democrat like previous New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, is taking over amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the most populous city in the US. (ANI/Sputnik)

