Wellington [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Of the newly reported coronavirus infections, 144 were community cases across New Zealand and four were imported cases detected at the border, said the ministry in a statement.

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Quake of 5.1-Magnitude Hits Near Callao.

The total tally of cases in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community rose to 8,118, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There are currently 82 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in the intensive care.

Also Read | Omicron Variant: Pakistan Bans Travel From South Africa, Hong Kong After New Variant of COVID-19 Discovered.

New Zealand has so far recorded a total of 10,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since being hit by the pandemic, said the Ministry.

According to it, 85 percent of eligible New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is currently under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions. The rest of the country is under Alert Level 2 restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people in size. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)