Wellington [New Zealand], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 8,454 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,568 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

In addition, 124 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, there are 481 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 14 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 957,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

From midnight Sunday, New Zealand's borders have opened to visitors from 60 visa-waiver countries for the first time since closing its international borders in March 2020 over the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

