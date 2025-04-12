Muscat (Oman), Apr 12 (AP) Iran's foreign minister said Saturday that the next round of nuclear negotiations with the United States will take place Saturday, April 19.

Abbas Araghchi made the comments to Iranian state television, which also reported that he described the negotiations as constructive.

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Oman: Tehran Says 'Indirect Talks' Begin With United States Envoy Over Rapidly Advancing Nuclear Programme.

Araghchi said there were four rounds of messages exchanged indirectly between Iran and the US during the talks in Muscat, Oman.

Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff spoke briefly together at the end of the meeting, Iranian state TV said. (AP)

Also Read | USCIS Visa Bulletin for May 2025 Brings Setback for Indian EB-5 Green Card Applicants; Retrogression Pushes Cutoff Back by Over 6 Months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)