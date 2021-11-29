Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): The office of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a Pakistan federal cash transfer poverty reduction programme in Pakistan, has said that that "no irregularity" was committed during disbursements in relation to Ehsaas Emergency Cash and the contents of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) report "were misconstrued".

In a statement, BISP referred to media reports on the AGP findings and said "despite its massive operations both in terms of coverage and fiscal quantum in a context of strict lockdowns, audit observations/recommendations related to EEC were mainly of a technical and advisory nature."

BISP said it holds the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan in high esteem and takes their recommendations in a positive sense to further refine and strengthen systems.

"BISP authorities reiterated that no irregularity was committed during disbursements, besides there were no allegations from audit of mis-procurement, no violation of rules, no financial mismanagement, no loss to the exchequer, no wasteful expenditure, no overpayments, no unauthorized retention and no allegations of corruption. BISP, therefore, rebuts the negative media reports," the statement said.

Last week, Pakistan released the audit report of expenditures incurred on Covid-19, disclosing over Rs40 billion irregularities in operations, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, the findings of the audit showed "misprocurement, payments to ineligible beneficiaries, cash withdrawal through fake biometrics and procurements of substandard goods by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for consumption". (ANI)

