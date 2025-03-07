Kathmandu, Mar 7 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister and chairman of the CPN-Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday said the country has ruled out the possibility of reinstatement of monarchy as claimed by some people and a section of the media.

“Monarchy has become a history of the past, so there is no possibility of its reinstatement,” he said.

Nepal said this while planting a sapling at his residence in Kokteshwor area on the outskirts of Kathmandu during his birthday celebrations.

He also advised former king Gyanendra Shah to contest election and become the prime minister if he wishes to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, speaking at different programmes, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” warned the former king not to do foolish things by using a handful of people in his favour.

“If the former king thinks that he is popular, he has the freedom to establish a party and contest the election by honouring the constitution,” said Prime Minister Oli speaking at a programme in Mahottari.

“Some people are shouting slogans to reinstate monarchy these days, which is simply not possible,” he pointed out.

Oli and other senior leaders hinted towards growing activities of pro-monarchists in some parts of the country after Gyanendra recently announced that the day has come for him to play an active role.

Pro-monarchist party Rastriya Prajatantra Party is also currently organising programmes in some parts of the country with the slogan of reinstating monarchy.

Similarly, speaking at a separate programme in Mahottari on Friday, Nepali Congress president Deuba said there is no place for a king in a republican system.

The former king himself was responsible for turning the country into a republic one, he pointed out. Former king Gyanendra had snatched power by arresting political leaders and did all the undemocratic things which became counter-productive for the monarchy and the republic system was established in 2008, he recalled.

If former king Gyanendra does foolish things in the name of returning monarchy, it would be costly for him, warned CPN-Maoist chairman Prachanda.

“The people had snatched power from the king by fighting against his autocratic regime and they know how to safeguard it,” said Prachanda while addressing a programme in Mahottari district under the banner of Terai Madhes Jagaran Campaign.

