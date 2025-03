Washington/Dubai, March 7: US President Donald Trump said he sent a letter to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, something not immediately confirmed by the supreme leader. Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News, saying he wrote to Iranian leaders. “I've written them a letter saying, 'I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing'," Trump said. He later added that he had sent the letter “yesterday” in the interview, which was filmed on Thursday. Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-grade Uranium: IAEA.

The White House confirmed Trump's comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran's leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. Trump made the comments in an interview that will air fully on Sunday. President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Declaring English the Official Language of US.

“I would rather negotiate a deal. I'm not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily," Trump added. "But the time is happening now. The time is coming up. Something's going to happen one way or the other.” Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported on Trump's comments, citing the broadcast. However, there was no immediate word from the office of the 85-year-old Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state.

