Seoul [South Korea], August 24 (ANI): North Korea has test-fired two types of newly developed air defence missiles under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap news reported, citing state media.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's Missile Administration carried out the test on Saturday, firing the missles at different targets to assess their combat capabilities. Kim was present at the launch, along with senior party and military officials, including Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok, as per Yohnap news.

The KCNA claimed that the test demonstrated the missiles' "superior combat capability" in responding to aerial threats such as attack drones and cruise missiles, adding that the systems were based on "unique and special" technology.

"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," Yohnap news reported, citing KCNA.

Kim reportedly issued an "important task" for the defence science sector ahead of a key ruling party session, though details were not disclosed.

According to Yonhap news, the missile test coincided with the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises between South Korea and the United States. The drills, which began on August 18, will continue for 11 days.

Pyongyang has repeatedly opposed such joint activities. Last week, Kim accused Seoul and Washington of trying to "ignite a war." His sister, Kim Yo-jong, also criticised South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, calling him unfit to "change the course of history."

On the same day as the launch, South Korean President Lee met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo. Lee is also scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, Yonhap reported.

Meanwhile, fresh tensions have surfaced along the inter-Korean border. The U.S.-led United Nations Command said about 30 North Korean soldiers crossed into the South despite warnings, forcing South Korean troops to fire warning shots. Pyongyang rejected the claim and accused the South of firing more than 10 rounds at its troops engaged in border reinforcement work, according to Yonhap news.(ANI)

