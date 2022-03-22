Copenhagen (Denmark), Mar 22 (AP) Norway's 85-year-old King Harald V on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms, royal officials said.

Harald will take a break from his duties for a few days and his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, will take them over for now, the royal household said in a statement.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Says United States Must Lead 'New World Order'.

Harald has received three COVID-19 vaccine shots, although he had been ill several times in recent years, including in 2020 when he had an operation for a new heart valve.

Harald's duties as Norway's Head of the State are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Wants To Conquer Not Only Ukraine but Also Baltic States, Says Volodymyr Zelensky.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17, 1991.

Harald, the country's first native-born king since the 14th century, married a commoner as a prince and won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the mourning in 2011 for the victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)