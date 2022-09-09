Elk Mills (US), Sep 9 (AP) Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home on Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, an official said.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, The Cecil Whig reported.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 am and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

“We got a call indicating multiple people were shot,” he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said. (AP)

