Ottawa, Feb 15 (AP) Ottawa's police chief has resigned amid criticism of his inaction against the COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital.

A federal government official on Tuesday confirmed the resignation by Police Chief Peter Sloly. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The bumper-to-bumper protest in Ottawa by hundreds of truckers has gone on for more than two weeks. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country. (AP)

