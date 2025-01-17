Columbus, Jan 17 (AP) Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to select his lieutenant governor Jon Husted on Friday to succeed Vice President-elect JD Vance in the US Senate, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity before an announcement planned for 1 pm Eastern time Friday.

Choosing Husted, who had been positioning to run for governor in 2026, potentially averts a divisive and expensive GOP primary to fill Vance's seat next year. DeWine's expected decision ends months of jockeying among top Ohio Republicans for Vance's position, which he had held for less than two years. The former senator resigned Friday.

The 57-year-old Husted, a former Ohio House speaker and two-term Ohio secretary of state, would serve until December 15, 2026. A special election for the last two years of Vance's six-year term will be held in November 2026.

Vance's election as vice president in November opened up one of Ohio's US Senate seats for the third time in as many years, availing DeWine of a long list of people who had sought the seat and lost in 2022 and 2024.

That list included former Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken; Secretary of State Frank LaRose; and state Sen. Matt Dolan. Two-term Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Republican attorney and strategist Mehek Cooke, a frequent guest on Fox News, were also in the mix, as were members of the state's congressional delegation.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur from Cincinnati, scrambled the Senate field in recent days, when he visited DeWine to express his interest in the job. However, selecting him might have complicated the federal government efficiency effort, called DOGE, that Trump has assigned Ramaswamy to lead along with Elon Musk.

By choosing Husted, meanwhile, DeWine may help avert a Republican faceoff for governor in 2026, when Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost were already positioning to run. However, the field stands to remain competitive. Ramaswamy, Sprague and political newcomer Heather Hill, who saw two foster children shot by police in separate episodes, also are considered likely to mix up the race.

But Husted was considered the early front-runner for governor, given his fundraising and efforts to put together a campaign organisation. Yost, meanwhile, had said he would decline the Senate appointment if DeWine offered it to him.

It's possible that the special election for the remainder of Vance's unexpired term in November 2026 provides a comeback opportunity for former US Sen. Sherrod Brown, who was unseated in November by Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno. During his final Senate speech on December 17, Brown said it would not be the last time Ohioans would hear from him.

It was also considered a possibility that Brown would run for governor, but it appears he has gotten behind former Health Director Amy Acton in that contest.

Other possible Senate candidates to take on Husted in two years are former US Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee who lost to Vance in 2022; and Allison Russo, who leads the Ohio House Democratic caucus. (AP)

