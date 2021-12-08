Berlin [Germany], December 8 (ANI): Olaf Scholz will be sworn in as new Chancellor of Germany on Wednesday.

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down on Wednesday as Olaf Scholz has been elected as her successor.

Notably, Scholz had visited India in 2012 during his tenure as Mayor of Hamburg. He had visited Delhi and Mumbai during the India tour.

Taking to Twitter, the German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said, "Olaf Scholz will be sworn in as new Chancellor of Germany, ending the 16-years era of Angela Merkel. Who will be the 16 ministers (gender 50:50) of the three-party coalition? Was he in India before? Yes! In 2012, as Mayor of Hamburg visiting Delhi and Mumbai."

Germany will continue to have a deep relationship with India, said the newly elected tripartite coalition led by Olaf Scholz formed among Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals that finalised how it will govern the country and outlined the way ahead in a coalition document released in Berlin in late November.

This document contains a strong reference to India and the importance of strengthening the Indo-German strategic partnership. India is mentioned prominently in the coalition treaty, signalling the ever-growing importance of the partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

