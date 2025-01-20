Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): The largest phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 was launched today to provide relief aid to Gaza residents, in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to extend all forms of assistance to Gaza's population.

The operation coincides with the announcement of a humanitarian truce, offering an opportunity to intensify relief efforts and alleviate the suffering of those affected.

The operation today dispatched a relief convoy consisting of 20 trucks carrying over 200 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid, including food supplies, winter clothing, and other basic necessities, with the aim of providing immediate support to families impacted by the dire humanitarian conditions in the region.

Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, emphasised that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to standing by the Palestinian people. He noted that this phase marks the largest of its kind within the series of humanitarian efforts undertaken since the operation's inception.

He explained that the operation is being conducted in full coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the aid reaches its intended beneficiaries as swiftly as possible.

To date, the operation has delivered 156 aid convoys to Gaza, amounting to approximately 29,784 tonnes of humanitarian aid provided by the UAE. This aid has significantly alleviated the challenging circumstances faced by Gaza's residents, particularly the most vulnerable groups, by meeting their basic needs.

The UAE continues to extend humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, mitigating the effects of the harsh winter and the ongoing hardships faced by residents. These efforts align with the UAE's humanitarian and fraternal responsibilities, reflecting the deep bonds between peoples and underlining the importance of sustained support to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of those affected in Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has been delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people for over 441 days through more than 500 airlifts, five strategic transport ships, and over 2,500 trucks from Egypt into Gaza.

Chivalrous Knight 3 humanitarian operation, through which the UAE provided many humanitarian aids, includes the establishment of a field hospital in Gaza, a floating hospital in Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt equipped with specialised medical units for emergency care and surgeries, and an initiative to transfer critical cases for further treatment in UAE hospitals. Additionally, it encompasses water projects, such as constructing desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, with a production capacity of two million gallons per day, as well as the "Birds of Goodness" initiative, which involves airdropping aid to areas inaccessible by land, notably in northern Gaza. Numerous other initiatives have also been implemented under the operation. (ANI/WAM)

