Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for siding with Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that the former should "come to his senses".

Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sharif who is the PML-N President chided the Speaker saying, "Don't let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you," reported The News International.

Sharif also condemned the recent attack on the Sindh House saying, "Whatever happened at the Sindh House was not a trivial matter." He said that the attack was not only about the integrity of Sindh but it was an assault on Pakistan.

"Although the PM accused us [the Opposition] of taking a bribe, the government's allies are testifying that we did not take a single penny from anyone," said Shahbaz. "It was a highly unfortunate incident as rioters invaded the Sindh House," he said.

He questioned the ruling PTI about engaging in horse-trading in Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, and said that "such a person [PM Imran Khan] can take any step against the constitutional motion of no-confidence."

"He who believes in victory never wants a fight," Shahbaz said, adding that all PTI members should have the right to vote in accordance with their consciences, reported The News International.

Commenting on the release of the PTI workers involved in the Sindh attack, Sharif said, "Instead of that, the attackers were released from custody. I suggest Imran Khan is not going to be clean-bowled but will be sent back to the pavilion through a hit-wicket dismissal."

Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after a dozen of its party members parted ways with the ruling party. (ANI)

