Sanganer (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday emphasised that the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards serious crimes such as paper leaks and OMR sheet scams is clear.

Speaking at a program held at the camp office in Sanganer, CM Bhajanlal said that whoever commits a crime, no matter how influential they are, will be given strict punishment according to the law.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Koraput Collector Lifts One-Day Prohibition on Non-Vegetarian Food Sales on January 26.

He added that the state government has directed the SOG to take action, not for any particular government, time period, or political purpose, but to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into any irregularities in recruitments.

The Chief Minister said that the SOG is taking action without any discrimination in cases where solid evidence has emerged. He stated that those caught in the Employees Selection Board had committed fraud in 2019. In one case, the Uttar Pradesh STF had even informed the previous Congress government, but it suppressed the matter for 4.5 years and is now talking about morality. He asserted that his government will not compromise with the future of the youth at any cost.

Also Read | Greenland Power Outage: Denmark Territory Hit by Major Blackout After Strong Winds Amid US Tensions.

Earlier this month, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah hailed the Rajasthan government, stating that it has provided jobs to these 8 thousand youths without any bribe or recommendation, purely on the basis of their own strength, capability, and merit. This process reflects transparency, the elimination of corruption, and respect for merit. He added that any state can progress only when it provides opportunities to meritorious youths, conducts recruitment in a completely transparent manner, and ensures there is no corruption in the process.

"Bhajan Lal Ji has ended the series of paper leaks that were ongoing during the opposition's government and has freed Rajasthan from this menace," he said.

Amit Shah said that the Rajasthan Police is among the country's most advanced and capable police forces. He stated that Rajasthan is a state with challenging geographical conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)