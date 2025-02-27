Santa Fe, Feb 27 (AP) Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog had been dead for some time and the couple's bodies were in different rooms when deputies found them while conducting a wellness check at their Santa Fe home, authorities wrote in a search warrant.

Hackman was found dead Wednesday in a mudroom and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, was found dead in a bathroom next to a space heater.

There was an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the counter top near Arakawa.

Authorities say foul play isn't suspected, but they haven't disclosed how the couple died and said an investigation was ongoing. (AP)

