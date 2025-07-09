Warsaw, Jul 9 (AP) More than 1,000 scouts and counsellors in summer camps in central Poland were evacuated ahead of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, local media reported.

TVP state television said 16 camps, where the scouts had been staying in tents outside the capital city of Warsaw, were evacuated on Tuesday. The Polish scouts and staff were moved indoors, it added.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, UK's Former PM, Rejoins Banking World As He Takes Charge As Goldman Sachs Senior Adviser; Plans To Donate Salary to Charity.

Deputy Minister of Education Katarzyna Lubnauer told TVP that camp officials must be careful in the face of such storms. She recalled a 2017 tragedy when two girls, aged 13 and 14, were killed by falling trees while trying to shelter in their camp tent during a severe storm.

Heavy downpours slammed the provinces of Masovia, Swietokrzyskie, and Lodz on Wednesday. Firefighters were repeatedly called out to respond to downed trees and flooding, TVP reported.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded 21-Gun Salute During Ceremonial Welcome in Windhoek (Watch Video).

The evacuations came days after catastrophic flooding in Texas killed more than two dozen people at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp. Most of the victims were children. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)