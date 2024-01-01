Dubai [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): A total of 2,288,631 passengers used various public transport means on New Year's Eve 2024 in Dubai.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority reported that Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines lifted 974,416 riders, the Tram served 56,208 riders, Public Buses lifted 401,510 riders, Marine transport means ferried 97,261 passengers, e-hail vehicles served 167,051 riders, and shared transport vehicles were used by 1,316 individuals whereas taxis were used by 590,869 passengers.

RTA confirmed that it was a smooth and safe ride for passengers to and from the New Year's Eve celebration venues, thanks to an integrated plan well-coordinated with concerned entities in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

