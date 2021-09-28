Gothenburg [Sweden], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Between 20 and 25 people were hospitalized after the explosion in a residential building in Sweden's southwestern town of Gothenburg, Swedish media outlets, including Aftonbladet daily newspaper, reported on Tuesday.

The explosion took place at around 05:00 AM(local time) in the centre of the city. In addition, there were also fire outbreaks in several buildings. Between 100 and 200 people were evacuated.

Also Read | US Should Not Treat Pakistan as Ally, They Are Sponsors of Terror, Says Expert.

At least three people were heavily injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)