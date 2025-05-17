Berlin [Germany], May 17 (ANI/ WAM): More than 230 firefighters were battling a large fire at a scrap metal yard near Oldenburg in north-western Germany on Saturday, according to the fire brigade.

The fire started late on Friday and spread rapidly through the yard, where several hundred cars and stacks of tyres were burning.

By Saturday morning, the flames were largely under control, although about two-thirds of the site remained ablaze, a fire department spokesman said.

The intense heat from burning vehicles caused additional waste to ignite, complicating firefighting efforts. The heat set a workshop building alight, amid exploding gas cylinders and metal alloy reactions.

Firefighting operations were expected to continue into the afternoon, although it could take days to extinguish the final embers, the spokesman said. (ANI/ WAM)

