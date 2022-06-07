Nanchang [China], June 7 (ANI): Heavy rains and floods on Monday have affected over 800,000 residents in China's Jiangxi.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, reported Xinhua.

It has damaged 76,300 hectares of cropland and caused direct economic losses of 1.16 billion yuan (about 174 million US dollars), according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response at 10 am on Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall process has basically ended.

Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.

Meanwhile, China on Monday had renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

As per China's National Meteorological Center from 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, heavy downpours were expected to lash parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, Taiwan, Yunnan and Liaoning, reported Xinhua.

The Meteorological Center also expected that some areas may experience up to 180 millimeters of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The centre had advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, implement traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic in water-logged sections, reported Xinhua.

It had also suggested cutting off dangerous outdoor power supplies in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems of cities, farmland and fishponds.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

