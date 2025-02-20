Balochistan [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Baloch National Movement's human rights wing Paank in its investigative report revealed instances of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and deliberate assaults on educators and intellectuals. Paank has sought international intervention and oversight to guarantee the protection of human rights in Balochistan.

On February 4, Allah Dad Wahid Baloch, an MPhil student at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, was shot dead at the Al Naeem Hotel in Turbat. He was a historian and translator committed to safeguarding Baloch's history and political dialogue, according to Paank.

Paank report highlighted that before his passing, Wahid Baloch endured continuous intimidation and threats from Pakistan's security forces, such as the ISI and Military Intelligence. He frequently faced pressure to make appearances at military offices, which hindered his academic advancement. On the evening of his assassination, two armed individuals, reportedly associated with security forces, shot him, resulting in his immediate death.

Hayat Sabzal Baloch, a resident of Turbat's Meeri Bohag, was taken by Pakistani security personnel on July 3, 2024. Despite his family's frantic search for information, they found no leads until February 11, when they discovered his mutilated body in Panjgur, according to Paank report.

Paank investigative report highlighted that educator and principal of Sachan Grammar School, Sharif Zakir Baloch, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Turbat on February 11. Attackers on motorcycles shot at him, resulting in injuries to his legs. Prior to this, a grenade attack took place on his home on February 1. Furthermore, his son Kamil Sharif and relative Ehsan Sarwar were forcibly taken, raising concerns about a possible coordinated crackdown.

The assault on Zakir triggered a full shutdown in Turbat, resulting in the closure of businesses, banks, and schools in solidarity. Additionally, local bar associations refrained from participating in court proceedings, denouncing the attack on an educator dedicated to the advancement of Baloch society, Paank said.

Paank has vehemently denounced the systematic attacks on Baloch intellectuals and educators, urging for swift action to put an end to these human rights abuses. The organization called for a cessation of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, highlighting the pressing necessity for independent inquiries into the assaults on Baloch scholars.

Furthermore, Paank has demanded that Pakistani security forces and associated groups be held responsible for their role in these violent actions. It also called for the immediate release of all individuals who have been forcibly disappeared and advocates for a transparent legal process for those currently detained. It has sought international intervention to ensure the protection of human rights in Balochistan. (ANI)

