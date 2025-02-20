New York, February 20: President Donald Trump's administration is planning to cut $50 billion in various areas of the Pentagon budget and reallocate them to others considered priority areas like preventing illegal migration. A list of generals and admirals who could be fired had been drawn up and circulated to Republican members of Congress.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses asked defence officials to find at least $50 billion that can be cut and transferred to "programmes aligned with President Trump's priorities", Military Times reported. NBC reported that the allocations for the Indo-Pacific region would not be touched. Earlier reports said the cuts would be 8 per cent and gave the impression that they would be net cuts to the overall budget which is now $849.8 billion. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Orders Top Pentagon and Military Officials To Prepare Plans To Reduce Defence Budget by 8% Over Next 5 Years.

NBC said that according to officials, the list for firings targets those closely associated with former Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, worked on minority-oriented programmes, or "have voiced opinions that Trump's allies viewed as politically out of line with his agenda”. It was not known if the top military official, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff CQ Brown, was on the list.

Trump has already fired the Coast Guard head, Admiral Linda Fagan, the highest-ranking woman official. In the ongoing plan to fire probationary employees to streamline the government headcount, several Defence Department employees have received notices about terminating their services. NBC said that besides the Indo-Pacific, several other areas were exempt from cuts in the budget realignment. DOGE Getting Lists of Military's Probationary Workers from Pentagon.

These include the operations on the US border with Mexico to prevent illegal migration, missile defence, and autonomous weapons. Salesses said that Trump's priorities included building the Iron Dome missile defence system and safeguarding the borders while "ending radical and wasteful government Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes" for minorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).