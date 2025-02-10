Balochistan [Pakistan] February 10 (ANI): Human rights abuses are still on the rise in Balochistan, and the region's worsening circumstances are starkly illustrated by examples of extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances.

A report shared by Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, claims that Pakistani soldiers and state-sponsored organizations are responsible for arbitrary detentions, abductions, and killings that have been reported in several areas in Balochistan and parts of Sindh.

A total of 107 occurrences of enforced disappearances were documented in January 2025 alone in 14 districts of Balochistan. 30 people went missing in the Kech district, which had the most abductions, followed by Awaran (14), Dera Bugti (11), Panjgur (10), and Gwadar (10). In Sindh, two cases were also reported as cited by the report.

The report further highlights the eight instances of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Zakria Zaheer, who was killed in Gwadar on January 11, 2025, after being forcibly disappeared in September 2024. Muhammad son of Rozi was also shot dead in front of his family in Mand tehsil on January 14 and student Inayat Ullah Baloch was murdered in Turbat on January 1.

Other victims include Jehanzaib Baloch, who succumbed to severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle during a peaceful protest, and Itefaq Ahmed (Afzal Manzoor), who was allegedly killed in a staged explosion in Jusak, Turbat, on January 13. Reports also confirm the killing of Waheed Baloch, shot by Pakistani forces in Mashkil, Chaghi district, while transporting cattle.

In one of the most harrowing cases, Pindok, son of Soomar, was abducted from his home in Awaran on January 14, tortured in custody, and later killed. His body was handed over to his family on January 26, raising further concerns about state-backed torture and executions.

The report reiterated that human rights groups have long urged for international attention to the current issue. Family members are left in despair and unsure of what will happen to their loved ones as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue unabated despite growing evidence. (ANI)

