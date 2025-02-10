New Delhi, February 10: Bangladesh's security forces have arrested over 1,300 individuals till Monday in a major crackdown that began on Saturday that is aimed at quelling a new wave of violence that has rocked the country for the last few days. The nationwide operation, dubbed 'Operation Devil Hunt,' was launched by the Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government following a series of violent incidents targeting properties linked to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s family and key members of her Awami League party.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered 'Operation Devil Hunt' on Saturday after the attack on students and civilians in the Gazipur district on Friday night. The violence quickly spread across the country, with mobs targeting symbols of the Awami League and escalating tensions between political factions. India's Remarks on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Residence Demolition 'Unwarranted', Says Bangladesh.

The joint forces involved in the operation include army personnel, police, and specialised units. To date, the authorities have arrested 1,300 people in connection with the unrest and violence that has gripped the nation over the past four days. The interim government has vowed to root out "all Devils" that are attempting to destabilise the country, emphasising its resolve to restore order as it completes its six-month tenure in power.

One of the most alarming incidents during the violence occurred when protesters set fire to the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, located in the capital Dhaka. This house holds immense national significance, as it was from here that Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971. In response to the growing unrest, a command centre has been established to monitor and oversee the execution of 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The Chief Adviser’s office confirmed that the operation is in full swing, with additional efforts to ensure law and order are maintained. Bangladesh: Mob Vandalises Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Memorial and Residence in Dhaka, Demands Ban on Awami League (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has called on the interim government to address the growing "mob culture" and restore peace. The BNP has warned that failing to do so could allow "fascist" forces to rise again, leading to further instability. The party has announced plans for nationwide rallies starting February 11, demanding stronger measures to address the deteriorating law and order situation, as well as a clear electoral road map.

