Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case, as per ARY News.

Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today's hearing, the ATC declared Gandapur, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons, as per ARY News.

The ATC released an advertisement declaring Gandapur a proclaimed offender. He has been directly asked by the court to appear before it on January 21. The PTI leader is facing a number of cases especially after the November 26 protest.

A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday formally indicted former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly Bilal Ahmed in the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Ahmed with charges framed through his legal representative, as per ARY News.

The Rawalpindi court's hearing of the case has been adjourned until January 6. Additionally, former PTI MPA Latasub Satti filed a request to travel for Umrah, but the court dismissed the application due to incomplete documentation.

On December 20, ATC dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

The court ruled that the prosecution's evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made. The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective, ARY News reported.

Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz.

The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan's legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.

The European Union (EU) on Sunday voiced concerns over the sentencing of 25 people by a military court after it found them guilty of targeting army installations. The EU stressed that the decision was inconsistent with Pakistan's commitments to ensure a 'fair and public' trial of each person, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

