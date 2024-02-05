Balochistan [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): With the Pakistan General Elections drawing near, explosions and violence have also become prevalent in the last few days in the country, as another bomb blast reportedly took place outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki District on Sunday, ARY News reported.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Waitangi Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the National Day of New Zealand That Marks the Anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi.

In a statement, the police said that the explosive was detonated outside the ECP office's gate.

The inquiry into the nature of the explosion is ongoing. The police have roped off the area and the search operation to capture the culprits is underway, according to ARY News.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: World Awaits Inauguration of Hindu Mandir in UAE by PM Narendra Modi.

Last week, an explosion took place outside the Karachi office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the SSP, the explosive material was stored in a shopping bag beside the wall of the ECP office, which is situated in the red zone area of Karachi. He pointed out that the explosive substance did not contain ball bearings, as reported by ARY News.

The explosion outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Karachi office has been noted, and reports from the District Monitoring Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South have been requested by the poll body.

Meanwhile, as many as six people, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers, were injured on Friday in various hand grenade attacks in different towns of Balochistan.

Several incidents of violence marred the pre-election atmosphere in Balochistan and Karachi as multiple hand grenade attacks and explosions targeted political entities and election-related offices.

In Kalat town's Mughalsarai area, three PPP workers were wounded when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle targeted the party's election office, detonating a grenade in close proximity to the building, reported Dawn.

In Balochistan, six individuals, including PPP workers, sustained injuries in various hand grenade attacks across different towns.

The general elections will take place across the four provinces of Pakistan on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)