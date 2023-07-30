Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The death toll from a bomb blast targeting a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention has climbed to 20 and is expected to rise further, local media reported.

A local JUI-F leader was also among those killed in the explosion that took place at the workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, the district emergency officer told Geo News.

The official confirmed the name of the deceased JUI-F’s Tehsil Khar’s Amir Ziaullah Jan.

Over 50 individuals were injured in the blast, the officer added in his statement. The injured are also being shifted to Timrgara and Peshawar, he added.

Samiullah, a cameraman for Geo News, was one among the injured and has now been sent to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir since he is reportedly in severe condition.

According to reports, the explosion happened within the conference, and the area has been blocked off by law authorities. The police have not yet determined what caused the explosion.

The television footage showed ambulances arriving at the scene.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told Dawn that 5 ambulances reached theincident site. He added that around 50 wounded people have been shifted to the hospital so far.

He feared that the tally of injured can increase.

Speaking on Geo News, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that he was also supposed to attend the convention but could not do so because of some personal commitments.

“I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” said the JUI-F leader, adding that the incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur, Dawn reported. (ANI)

