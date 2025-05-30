Islamabad, May 30 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced 11 supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including a lawmaker, for violent protest in the capital on May 9, 2023.

The PTI workers had vandalised public property and attacked defence installations in the country on the day as they protested the arrest of the 72-year-old party founder.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, of an Anti-Terrorist Court, found the accused guilty of attacking the Ramna police station in Islamabad and sentenced them to a total of 27 years along with a fine worth Pakistani Rs 327,000.

“You are accused of attacking the Ramna police station in Islamabad. If you attack your own police stations, the country will no longer be liveable,” the judge said.

A case had been registered against them for offences, including burning a motorcycle and attacking police personnel.

Those convicted included member of the National Assembly Abdul Latif, who was elected from Chitral area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After conviction, he was disqualified for five years.

Other accused who were convicted were Zariyab Khan, Muhammad Akram, Meera Khan, Sameol Robert, Wazeerzada, Abdul Basit, Shan Ali, Shah Zaib, Muhammad Yousaf and Sohail Khan.

Earlier, in December 2024, military courts had sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the riots on May 9, 2023.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

