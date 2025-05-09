Islamabad, May 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said the government is engaged in daily diplomatic contacts with countries, including Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar, in efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Asif also claimed that the recent drone attacks by India were intended for reconnaissance purposes rather than immediate strikes, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Date, Time and Venue in India: When Is the Grand Finale? Get Full Schedule of 72nd Edition of Miss World Festival.

Indian drones were allowed to enter a “safe limit” before intercepting and neutralising them to avoid compromising sensitive locations, he claimed.

Minister for Information Atta Tarar claimed that at least 29 drones were intercepted since Wednesday until Thursday evening, with an additional 48 shot down overnight and into Friday.

Also Read | Panasonic Layoffs: Japan-Based Electronics Giant To Cut 10,000 Jobs From Its Workforce as Part of Major Restructuring Efforts To Boost Profit and Reduce Costs.

India, however, on Friday said that Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military installations and the drones were shot down by the Indian military.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that had cross-border linkages and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

Asif said that the government is engaged in daily diplomatic contacts with countries including Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar, in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

His comments came as Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir arrived in Islamabad after a visit to New Delhi.

Jubeir later visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received him, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The Saudi minister is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief General Asim Munir, Geo News reported.

Al-Jubeir, who travelled to New Delhi a day earlier on an unannounced visit, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the situation that has developed since India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir early Wednesday.

The Saudi minister arrived in India hours after Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi flew into New Delhi late Wednesday for a previously scheduled visit to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan would protect its dignity and sovereignty at all costs.

Addressing the media flanked by the officers of the Air Force and the Navy, Chaudhry alleged that the Indian government blamed Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam incident to divert attention from internal issues, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Health Federal Syed Mustafa Kamal said all health authorities and hospitals are on high alert. “Given the current geopolitical climate, we are proactively implementing comprehensive measures to handle any emergency situations that may arise,” he stated.

Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport resumed flight operations after a brief closure. “Flight operations at other airports in the country are also continuing as usual,” Pakistan Airports Authority spokesperson Saifullah Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan described the Indus Water Treaty as a successful water-sharing arrangement between India and Pakistan, withstanding the test of wars and standoffs, alleging that the Indian dispensation is bent on weaponising water.

“This action shows India's blatant disregard for international treaties and sets a dangerous precedent,” he said, adding that the Indian decision was an attack on the people of Pakistan and its economy.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)