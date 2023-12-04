Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer, Babar Awan, revealed on Monday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking to summon an "ex-army general and a US envoy" during the proceedings of the cypher case at Adiala Jail, Dawn reported.

According to Awan, Imran Khan expressed this desire during the ongoing case proceedings, where he is currently detained. Awan stated, "Imran Khan has said that the US embassy representative should be called, and he also took the name of a former general."

Although the PTI lawyer did not explicitly mention the former military officer, attendees of the cipher case hearing indicated that Imran referred to retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The cypher case revolves around a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency alleges was not returned by Imran Khan. PTI contends that the document contained a threat from the United States to remove Imran as prime minister, as reported by Dawn.

Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, both jailed, were initially indicted on October 23. They pleaded not guilty, and the trial, initially held at Adiala Jail, faced complications leading to a fresh trial after an Islamabad High Court division bench declared the government's notification for a jail trial as "erroneous."

Despite the ruling that the trial would continue at Adiala Jail, in an open court, media access was restricted during the latest hearing, sparking concerns about transparency.

During the proceedings, Qureshi requested the special court summon President Arif Alvi to testify about his assent to changes in the Official Secrets Act. The court ruled that Imran and Qureshi would be indicted again on December 12.

In a post-hearing media talk, Awan asserted the PTI's readiness for elections, stating, "The PTI will contest from every seat, and our candidates will contest from every seat." He emphasized the need to close what he called "fictitious cases and trials," claiming that the people of Pakistan believe it to be the way forward.

Awan urged the inclusion of foreign media, international observers, and bloggers in the cypher trial, citing its "international dimension." Despite ongoing legal challenges, Awan expressed confidence, noting that the people of Pakistan have moved forward, Dawn reported. (ANI)

