Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Locals in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province threatened to launch protests against the government for the killing of three young businessmen in North Waziristan, News International reported.

The Bannu Bachao Tehreek staged the protests on Thursday, saying members of the business community get respect when they travel to other areas, but the situation is different in North Waziristan.

The Tehreek's founder, Pir Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah, told reporters following a great jirga meeting in Bannu city that the young men killed were jewellers by trade and had travelled to the tribal area to open up shop, according to News International.

"Members of the business community get respect when they travel to other areas but the situation is different in North Waziristan where people from Bannu and other areas are being murdered," he added.

He suggested that district elders and lawmakers step out and take action to put an end to such 'horrifying and violent homicide episodes' and urged the representatives from the Bannu and North Waziristan districts to take decisive action to strengthen law and order, advance peace and harmony and put an end to lawlessness in the area.

To condemn the killings of their three coworkers in North Waziristan, the Bannu chapter of the Zargar (goldsmith) Association staged a rally in the city.

Muhammad Sajjad, the association's president, led the parade, which included participants from various walks of life, local elders and representatives of local organisations, News International reported. (ANI)

