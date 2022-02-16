Karachi [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Amid political and economic turmoil in Pakistan, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday unveiled the route of anti-govt 'Awami March' against Imran Khan-led PTI government.

The caravan will be led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari which will kick off from Karachi on February 27 to reach Islamabad on March 8, reported The Express Tribune.

According to an official statement, Bilawal approved the route plan of the long march dubbed as "Awami March" (the people's march) which will reach the federal capital in ten days after passing through 34 major cities of the country.

The PPP chairman will lead the long march scheduled to kick off from Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi on February 27 (Sunday) at 10:00 am, as per the statement, reported The Express Tribune.

The protest rally will first reach Sindh's Badin district via Thatta and Sujawal and on second day on Monday (February 28). Subsequently, the anti-government march will arrive in Khairpur city from Moro on Tuesday (March 1) and will reach Sukkur.

Starting from Sukkur on Wednesday (March 2), the rally will enter Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district via Ghotki, reported The Express Tribune.

The long march will start from Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday (March 3) and will turn into a large public gathering in Multan after passing through Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts, said the communique.

The caravan will reach Sahiwal from Multan via Khanewal and Chichawatni on March 4 (Friday) and it will enter Lahore on Sunday (March 5) from Sahiwal via Okara and Pattoki.

As per the plan, Bilawal will address the long march participants at Nasir Bagh in Lahore on Sunday (March 6) at 01:00 pm, reported The Express Tribune.

The long march led by PPP Chairman Bilawal will take a break in Wazirabad on March 6.

The next day (March 7) the long march will resume its journey headed led by the PPP chairman and will leave for Lalamusa from Wazirabad on Monday (March 7), where it will end its day at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi via Jhelum and Gujar Khan.

The caravan will again resume its journey from Rawalpindi on Monday (March 8) and will reach its final destination, Islamabad the same day. (ANI)

