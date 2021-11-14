Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday termed Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government a "threat" to the sovereignty of the country and said that the country is facing an imminent economic collapse and international isolation, local media reported.

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday held a rally at Karachi's busy Regal Chowk to protest against the rising inflation under the Imran Khan government.

Addressing the rally, the PDM leaders seemed more hopeful about the success of their present protest drive than they did at previous such events, as they asked their workers and supporters to stay firm and united "because their destination is not far away", Dawn reported.

The bad situation prevailing in the country had forced the eight-party opposition alliance to wage a "battle for Pakistan's survival", they said.

They termed "immediate and fair general elections" as the only solution to all the crises being faced by the country and declared that the growing anger among the people would soon lead to the ouster of Khan and his government, Dawn reported.

Listing out the "failures of the PTI government" and referring to the "growing number of cases of suicides due to the grinding inflation", the PDM chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also asked the "institutions concerned" to review their policies and sought their "public apology" for their mistakes.

"Pakistan is fast going into isolation," he warned. "I would also like to urge the institutions to look into the facts... Look into the past mistakes you made. Search your conscience... Make a public apology. Only then will we be able to save this country. It's not about any party; it's about the country and its people," Dawn reported.

He questioned the economic policies of the PTI and called the government led by it as the result of "rigged and stolen elections [of 2018]". The solution to the problems, he said, lay in free and fair elections.

On Saturday, PDM chief and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation and discussed the possibility of tabling a no-confidence motion against any of the three key figures in the existing PTI-led set-up, Dawn reported. (ANI)

