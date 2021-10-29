Karachi [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced holding protest demonstrations across Karachi on Friday against the Imran Khan-led government for its failure to check the rising prices of essential commodities.

The PPP will hold protests in all six districts of the port city on October 29 after Friday prayers, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah will lead a protest rally in Karachi's Malir District while Sherry Rehman and Waqar Mehdi will lead a rally in District South. The protest in district South will be held at Regal Chowk.

Similarly, the protest in District East will be held at Al Asif Square under the leadership of PPP leader Saleem Mandiviwalla.

Likewise, the protest against inflation in District West will be held at Banaras Chowk and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab will address the rally, ARY News reported.

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza will lead PPP's protest rally against inflation in Karachi's Central District. The demonstration will be held at Liaquatabad No 10. In Karachi's District Korangi, the protest will be held at Singer Chowrangi, the publication said.

On October 17, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to hit the streets against rising inflation in the country claiming that the party would form the next government in the country.

"I want my MNAs, MPAs and other party leaders to protest against the government in every district of the country over the rising inflation," ARY News quoted Bilawal as saying. He also added that PPP had been raising its voice against the injustices of the government and would do so in future also. (ANI)

