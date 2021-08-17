Islamabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received telephone calls from his British and Danish counterparts, and exchanged views on the latest situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

Khan, talking to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, his office said in a statement here.

Khan also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important, underscoring the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, he said that relevant data has been shared with the UK as he called for Pakistan's removal from the Red List.

Separately, talking to Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

Prime Minister Khan also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement in war-torn Afghanistan.

