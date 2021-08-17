New Delhi, August 17: After the fake news of the death of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gained momentum of social media, people, believing it to be true started pouring in their condolences. #RipImranKhan started on trend on Twitter on Tuesday night. This comes after an image of Imran Khan from an old video went viral on the digital platform. Some tweets claim that the Pakistan PM died in a bomb blast in Karachi. Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lauds Taliban Rule After Militant Group Takes Control of Afghanistan (Watch Video).

The old video shows Imran Khan delivering a message to his country men from an hospital bed. An image from the said video went viral, making people believe in the fake news that Pakistan Prime Minister is no more. This is not the first time that such fake news have been spread around PTI founder. Earlier as well similar fake news of Imran Khan being shot dead by unidentified people went viral on social media.

#RIPImranKhan Trends on Twitter:

Fake News of Imran Khan's Death Catches Fire:

Breaking : Imran Khan killed in a Bomb Blast in Karachi..#RipImranKhan pic.twitter.com/xxxQHJzLfy — Online hakeem (@theonlinehakeem) August 17, 2021

Watch The Old Video Of Imran Khan Here:

The fake news of death of celebrities spread quickly and widely on social media. Such death hoaxes catch fire easily in present scenario of disinformation and misinformation. People are advised to rely on official and verified sources only for any information and avoid falling for such fake news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).