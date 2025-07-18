Peshawar, Jul 18 (PTI) Five alleged Afghan suicide bombers, aged between 15 and 18 years, have been arrested while attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan, security officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, the teen terrorists entered the Pakistani territory from Afghanistan and advanced towards Azizkhel and Mandikhel on July 17. Acting on prior intelligence, checkpoints were established across five locations.

On encountering security personnel, the bombers sought shelter in a mosque in the Besikhel area and surrendered upon being challenged, the officials said.

All the arrested were Afghan nationals, and their ages range from 15 to 18 years, they said.

All have been transferred to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, the officials said.

Earlier this month, 30 terrorists were killed by security forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the North Waziristan district during an infiltration attempt. In April, 71 militants attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan in the same region were killed by security forces.

In the same district in March, security forces killed 16 terrorists who were attempting to cross into Pakistan from the Afghan border.

