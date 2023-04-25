Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed and more than 24 others injured in firing and road accidents in various regions of Pakistan's Balochistan during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, Dawn reported citing police.

Levies officials said three people were killed and two others were injured after some unidentified armed men opened fire on a convoy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Asadullah Shahwani in the Sheikhri region of Kalat district of Balochistan.

Also Read | KuCoin's Twitter Account Hacked: Singapore-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange's Social Media Handle Hacked, Over $22.6K Stolen.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Amin, Hafiz Saeed Ahmed and Muhammad Ali, Dawn reported. Sardar Asadullah Shahwani's convoy was targeted when he was heading home after performing the Eid prayer in Sheikhri village.

The armed men opened fire when Shahwani along with his security guards and other people stopped at a graveyard to offer prayers for the departed souls of his relatives, according to Dawn. Levies Force personnel reached the site of the attack after receiving information regarding the incident. The injured people were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Nigeria Struggles to Evacuate Students Trapped in Sudan.

Sardar Asad Shahwani and his security guard were moved to Quetta after initial treatment. The cause of the killing is not known yet. However, Levies Force officials said that the attack appears to be due to old enmity, according to the news report.

In another incident, two people were shot dead while another was injured by unidentified armed men in Dera Bugti district on Monday, as per the news report.

Levies Force officials said that the incident took place in Jury village of Dera Bugti. The injured people were taken to Dera Bugti district hospital for treatment. The cause of the killing remains unknown.

In another firing incident, armed men shot dead a man and a woman in the name of honour in Thal Gola village of Kachhi district, as per the news report. Levies Force personnel took bodies of the victims to Dhadar district hospital where they were identified as Imdad Ali and Marvi.

Levies Force officials called it an "honour killing" incident. According to Levies Force officials, armed men escaped from the spot after the incident. A case has been lodged and a probe is being conducted into the matter, as per the news report.

Meanwhile, a child was killed and 16 others were injured when a speeding passenger van overturned in the Yakmach area on the Quetta-Taftan highway, Dawn reported. The injured were taken to the Dalbandin hospital where an eight-year-old child died, according to Levies Force officials.

One person was killed and eight others were injured when a car collided with a truck in the Mathari region of Sibi district. The people who were injured were in serious condition. Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl drowned in Hub River while taking a bath along with other family members. A teenage boy drowned in the Bolan River when he was on a picnic with his family member in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)