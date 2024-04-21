Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): With the loss of nearly two dozen lives recorded in a single day, the death toll from the severe weather conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surged to 59, Dawn reported, citing provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) reports.

On Friday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant departments to be prepared for continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 29 across the country, Geo News reported.

Prior to this, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PMD had predicted "rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains" in areas including Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Khyber and Peshawar from Wednesday night until April 21, as per Dawn.

Since April 12, persistent rainfall has led to flash floods in the northern regions of the province, triggering landslides and structural collapses throughout KP.

According to the latest report from the KP PDMA, the toll includes 33 children, 14 men, and 12 women among the fatalities, with a total of 72 individuals sustaining injuries in rain-related incidents.

According to Dawn, the report indicates significant damage, with 2,883 houses and 68 schools affected, and the loss of 309 cattle.

PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad told Dawn.com that water flow in the rivers on Saturday was normal.

A report from the Irrigation Department's flood cell indicates varying water flow levels in 12 rivers across the province, ranging from low to medium to normal.

The PDMA spokesperson added that emergency aid amounting to PKR 110 million was allocated to districts, with an additional PKR 90 million disbursed to tribal districts to sustain relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan PDMA reported normal weather conditions prevailing in most districts. (ANI)

