Chichawatni [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): At least two persons were killed and four injured in a blast on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express on Thursday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The blast occurred when the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express coming from Peshawar, was crossing the Chichawatni railway station.

According to sources, the blast occurred in bogie number six of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuries to at least four more, ARY News reported, adding that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

This is the second such incident to be reported on the Jaffar Express.

On January 30, a blast targeted the Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The train was targeted near the Sibi railway station while it was going from Mach to Peshawar, according to railway authorities.

Recently, at least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area, the Dawn reported citing rescue officials.

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Ahmed informed that police and emergency teams arrived at the spot and the area was cordoned off.

Further, according to the report, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed that security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

