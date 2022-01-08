Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in a shootout with police in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua reported citing officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police as saying on Saturday.

Bannu District Police Officer Imran Shahid told Xinhua that the incident happened in the district of the province when the personnel of the CTD conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off during the early hours of Saturday.

Also Read | Swiss Army Bans WhatsApp Use Over Security Concerns.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel, who returned with a strong retaliation, killing two terrorists on the spot, said police.

Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists' hideout, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

Also Read | Murree Tragedy: Cold Kills 16 People Trapped in Cars in Heavy Snow at Pakistan Resort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)