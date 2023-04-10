Quetta [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Four people were killed and at least 15 injured after a blast took place near a police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta on Monday, Geo News reported.

The blast occurred in Quetta's Shahrah-e-Iqbal area and several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity were damaged.

Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said, as per Geo News. A minor girl was also among those killed in the explosion.

Further details awaited. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

